COVID-19 testing to be consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre assessment site

Beginning next Monday, testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough will be consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre, the hospital announced Tuesday.

That means the last day of testing services at the Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end will be Aug. 19. All testing will now be at PRCH’s centre at 1 Hospital Dr. The arena has been in use as a testing site since early September 2020.

Peterborough Paramedics will continue supporting testing service at the hospital site, PRHC noted.

The process to book an appointment will not change when these two services are co-located, the hospital noted.

Testing will continue to be available Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 741 Lansdowne St. West offers COVID-19 testing for people with no symptoms, including testing for outbound international travel. For more information, visit its website.

On Monday, Peterborough Public Health also announced it was wrapping up its mass immunization clinic at the Health Planet Arena with plans to utilize more pop-up and mobile clinics throughout the rest of the month and September both in the city and county.

The hospital says if you have moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and need a medical assessment, call its assessment centre at 705-876-5086. You will be booked for medical assessment and testing. This service will continue to be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with severe symptoms should continue to call 911 or visit PRHC’s emergency department.

As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported more than 56,600 people in its jurisdiction had been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents.