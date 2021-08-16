COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough area; vaccination clinic at Healthy Planet Arena ends Aug. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

There was also one new resolved case reported, meaning the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction remains at five. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The 1,623 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of the 1,650 cases reported by the health unit since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases also remained unchanged at 828. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Wednesday.

The health unit announced Monday its walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (formerly known as the Evinrude Centre) on Monaghan Road are ending on Thursday, Aug. 19. The health unit says it is transitioning to pop-up clinics throughout the city and county for the rest of August through to September.

This week’s clinics at the arena are Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The transition will also mark the end of local use of the provincial booking system as all future clinics will be walk-in only, no appointment required.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination appointments can currently be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.