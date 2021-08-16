COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough area; vaccination clinic at Healthy Planet Arena ends Aug. 19

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.
There was also one new resolved case reported, meaning the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction remains at five. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
The 1,623 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of the 1,650 cases reported by the health unit since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
Read more: Fleming College to require COVID-19 vaccination to be on campus, Trent University faculty ask for same
The number of variant cases also remained unchanged at 828. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Other data from the health unit on Monday:
- Close contacts: Eight, down from 16 reported on Friday.
- Testing: More than 56,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Friday’s update.
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Hospitalizations: At least 84 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one additional case since Friday. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports no COVID-19 inpatients (last updated Friday, Aug. 13). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to an outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: Reports no cases.
- Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.5 per cent related to travel and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.
Vaccination clinics
The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Wednesday.
The health unit announced Monday its walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (formerly known as the Evinrude Centre) on Monaghan Road are ending on Thursday, Aug. 19. The health unit says it is transitioning to pop-up clinics throughout the city and county for the rest of August through to September.
This week’s clinics at the arena are Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The transition will also mark the end of local use of the provincial booking system as all future clinics will be walk-in only, no appointment required.
Vaccination appointments can currently be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.
View link »
Comments