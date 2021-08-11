COVID-19: 73% of eligible residents in Peterborough area fully vaccinated; active cases remain at 2

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports nearly 73 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to COVID-19 vaccination data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its update issued at 4:10 p.m., the health unit reported 72.7 per cent of the eligible population (age 12 and older) in its jurisdiction are fully vaccinated — a first and second dose — up from 69.6 per cent a week ago.

As well, 80.4 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one vaccine dose — up from 79.4 per cent a week ago.

There have been 206,583, total doses administered at area clinics — an additional 3,498 since the Aug. 4 report. The health unit says 104,708 residents have received one dose (589 more since Aug. 4). Moreover, 93,822 have received two doses (an additional 2,673 since Aug. 4).

The health unit serves Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Case data

There were no new cases reported for the region on Wednesday, keeping the number of active cases at two.

There were also no new resolved cases reported on Wednesday. The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of the 1,646 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction

The number of variant cases also remained at 827. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Vaccination clinics

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

Did you know everyone over the age of 12 can now walk-in to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Evinrude Centre for any dose?

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first- and second-dose clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.