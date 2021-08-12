Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 12 2021 6:07pm
02:02

COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario surpass 500

As daily COVID-19 cases continue to climb, health experts say hospitalizations remain low but are concerned they too will rise due to the unvaccinated population. Kamil Karamali reports.

