Health

Toronto Public Health orders downtown steakhouse to temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario surpass 500' COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario surpass 500
WATCH ABOVE: As daily COVID-19 cases continue to climb, health experts say hospitalizations remain low but are concerned they too will rise due to the unvaccinated population. Kamil Karamali reports.

Toronto Public Health has ordered Harbour 60, a downtown luxury steakhouse, to temporarily close in response to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the department’s website, the outbreak was first declared on Monday but the closure order was made on Thursday after at least six people tested positive for the virus.

A statement issued by the restaurant’s general manager said those affected are staff members and that they are all recovering at home.

Read more: Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-June

“Safety always has been and always will be our highest priority here at Harbour 60,” Kristen O’Neil said in a statement to customers that was shared with Global News Thursday evening.

“While we’ll miss you, we must do our part to ensure the public remains safe. We hope you understand and we appreciate your support endlessly.”

It wasn’t clear how many of the people affected were vaccinated.

Read more: Ontario isolation, school dismissal rules now depend on COVID-19 vaccination status

The restaurant’s statement said it will reopen in 10 days.

The only other current outbreak being reported by Toronto Public Health involved Premform Limited/Mondiale Development Limited. That outbreak was declared on Aug. 4 and there were at least six people impacted. However, a closure order is not currently in place.

In terms of COVID-19 spread in Toronto, the latest municipal data showed the seven-day daily average for new cases currently sits at 73.

As of Wednesday, Toronto Public Health said almost 73 per cent of all local residents 12 and older have received both required COVID-19 vaccine doses.

