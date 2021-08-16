Drugs a factor in fatal motorcycle crash near Wabamun: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and a woman injured after a motorcycle crashed near Wabamun, Alta., on Saturday, Mounties said Monday.

On Aug. 14 before 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on the overpass of Range Road 40B and Highway 16.

Police said the male motorcyclist and his female passenger, both in their 30s, exited Highway 16 onto Range Road 40B heading west.

“It appears the male driver of the motorcycle failed to see a concrete median with signs at the intersection of the overpass,” RCMP said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It appears the male driver of the motorcycle failed to see a concrete median with signs at the intersection of the overpass," RCMP said.

“The driver reacted too late and lost control of the motorcycle, causing both him and the female passenger to fall off while the motorcycle was moving toward the median.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was not wearing a helmet but the woman was. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe drugs were a factor in the crash.

Wabamun is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.