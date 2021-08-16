Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary man killed, another injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 40

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 9:22 am
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of Calgary on Sunday.

Cochrane RCMP said the victims were among a group of people who get together once in a while for a casual motorcycle drive.

Read more: 2 killed after crash between car, semi and cube vans on Highway 1 near Canmore

The group left Calgary on Sunday morning and began travelling through the Kananaskis area, which is where the crash occurred.

Trending Stories

RCMP said two riders lost control and entered the ditch while travelling north on Highway 40, about 13 kilometres north of Highway 541.

Paramedics pronounced a 47-year-old Calgary man dead at the scene.

Read more: 2 killed after crash between car, semi and cube vans on Highway 1 near Canmore

Story continues below advertisement

The second man involved in the crash, a 40-year-old from Calgary, was air-lifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash caused a section of Highway 40 to shut down while RCMP investigated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagSTARS tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagCochrane RCMP tagHighway 40 tagKananaskis tagHighway 40 crash tagHighway 40 fatal crash tagKananaskis crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers