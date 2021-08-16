Calgary man killed, another injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 40

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of Calgary on Sunday.

Cochrane RCMP said the victims were among a group of people who get together once in a while for a casual motorcycle drive.

The group left Calgary on Sunday morning and began travelling through the Kananaskis area, which is where the crash occurred.

RCMP said two riders lost control and entered the ditch while travelling north on Highway 40, about 13 kilometres north of Highway 541.

Paramedics pronounced a 47-year-old Calgary man dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man involved in the crash, a 40-year-old from Calgary, was air-lifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash caused a section of Highway 40 to shut down while RCMP investigated.