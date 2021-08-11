Multiple fatalities after semi, five-tonne truck crash on Highway 1 near Canmore

RCMP say two people were killed after a collision on Highway 1 between Calgary and Canmroe late Wednesday morning.
The crash between a semi and a five-tonne truck closed down a portion of Highway 1 near Morley.
EMS initially reported there were “multiple fatalities,” and that three other people were taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition from the scene, EMS said.
Photos from the scene show one semi-truck lying on its side across the highway and a badly damaged five-tonne truck in the ditch.
In a tweet just after 11:30 a.m., 511 Alberta noted the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed due to a semi rollover.
Drivers were advised to “expect significant delays in the area.”
According to the RCMP, traffic was being rerouted around the “serious crash” west of Morley Road, to Highway 1A.
— With files from The Canadian Press
