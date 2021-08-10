Alberta RCMP investigate deadly crash north of Edmonton

Alberta RCMP say multiple people were killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Edmonton on Monday.
The crash was between an SUV and a semi-truck. It happened in Sturgeon County on Highway 2 north of Highway 651 at around 11:15 p.m.
In a news release, Morinville RCMP said “all of the occupants” in the SUV died at the scene; they didn’t specify how many people were involved.
RCMP said the identities of the victims have yet to be determined.
The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured, RCMP said.
The crash has caused the closure of Highway 2 between Highway 561 and Township Road 580.
As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., traffic was still being re-routed.
The crash happened about 45 kilometres north of Edmonton.
