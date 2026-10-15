‘Vote like Canada depends on it’: Carney tells Alberta referendum rally

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Prime Minister Mark Carney told thousands rallying in Calgary on Thursday night that Albertans should vote to keep the province in Canada, arguing that failing to do so will cause “deep division and great uncertainty.”

Carney spoke at a Forever Canadian rally ahead of Monday’s referendum on the whether the province should stay in Confederation or hold a second, binding referendum on separation.

Many in the cheering crowd wore red and white, hoisted hockey sticks with Canadian flags and sported Team Canada jerseys. The Prime Minister’s Office estimated at least 5,000 in attendance.

“The stakes are high,” said Carney adding the referendum comes at the worst possible time.

The world has become more dangerous and divided, he said, and some outside Canada’s borders are working to “break us so they can own us.”

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“At this pivotal moment, Albertans have a choice: to build a stronger Alberta and an even greater Canada to leave for our children or we can burden them with years of deep division and great uncertainty.

“What we need is a decisive result on Monday to settle this question.”

2:49 PM Carney begins 2-day unity push ahead of Alberta referendum

The Forever Canadian campaign, launched by former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, seeks to encourage Albertans to vote to stay in Canada.

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Carney said frustrations in Alberta are real but that Canada is working in a spirit of co-operative federalism. A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that could lead to years of lost opportunities, he said.

“Don’t let anyone tell you this is already decided,” he said. “Turnout will determine the outcome.”

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Carney is scheduled to attend another Forever Canadian rally in Edmonton on Friday, as well as meet with business leaders alongside Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to deliver his own speech supporting Canadian unity Friday during a Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Calgary. Smith is also to address the event.

Earlier on Thursday, Carney was swamped by selfie-seeking well-wishers as he made several stops in Calgary.

At one event, he urged Albertans to not only vote for Confederation but also to reject the nine other questions on the referendum ballot involving immigration and the Constitution.

Smith has said she needs a yes to those nine to send a message to Ottawa that provinces need more autonomy and respect.

1:58 Former premiers urge ‘no’ vote on Alberta immigration questions

The nine questions focus on giving Alberta more power over immigration while also erecting restrictions, and perhaps fees, for some newcomers and temporary workers who want to access health care, education and other social services.

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Smith has said immigration costs are prohibitively expensive, but critics have called her questions an anti-immigrant dog whistle.

The nine questions ask Albertans to give their blessing for the government to work with other provinces to change the Constitution in order to wrest power from Ottawa and abolish the Senate.

Smith’s government committed $4 million to an advertising campaign pushing voters to support the nine, and a “strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said it’s spending about $250,000 on its “O Canada” ad campaign.

At the same time Carney was scheduled to attend the Calgary rally, Smith was set to headline a $500-a-plate United Conservative Party fundraiser also in Calgary.