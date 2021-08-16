SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

44 more COVID-19 cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 5:08 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday, bringing the local total up to 12,531, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 48 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,175, including 88 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for 3rd straight day

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in New Tecumseth, six are in Bradford and five are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Essa, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, two are travel-related and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario to require school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for academic year

Meanwhile, 70.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,531 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,153 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 556,087, including 9,418 deaths.

