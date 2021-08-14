KFLA Public Health hosts vaccinapallooza with Boys and Girls Club

KFLA Public Health, in association with the Boys and Girls Club, hosted a vaccine clinic called vaccinapalooza Saturday, and it was much more than just rolling up a sleeve and getting a shot.

Public health nurse Amber Johnson says, “this is a great opportunity as we are working our way into fall and a potential fourth wave, to be fully immunized before it gets here.”

As the push to get more people vaccinated continues, this clinic opened to anybody aged 12 or older looking for their first or second dose. It also offered up a free barbecue, some music and some fun stuff for those waiting.

Sisters Brandi Sabrate and Ella Van Hoek were out with their mom to get their second dose. “My sister and my mom are getting their vaccine and I’m going to play some games,” said Van Hoek.

Ella is too young to get her vaccine but her older sister said it was a perfect opportunity for her and their mom.

“Our vaccine ended up getting cancelled, our appointment for it, so we were just looking around trying to figure out how to get our next one and we heard that we don’t need an appointment for this, so we are going to do this as soon as possible,” said Sabrate.

Officials say getting the unvaccinated to get their shots remains a high priority.

Camp councilor Ashley Warren was at the clinic helping out with the games and activities.

“It’s important to have a vaccine pop-up clinic in this location because it hasn’t been very accessible in this area for this community. It’s also helpful that we have the structure and the staff for children to play while (family members) get the vaccine. It makes it easier on single parents and families,” Warren said.

Staff were busy from the moment the clinic opened with a number of eager people looking to get inoculated. Some said they came out simply because they wanted to support the community.

“I think it’s great, I hope lots of people make it out. I think it’s a great thing … it’s been a little bit difficult to find our second dose so this is really great,” said local resident Laurel Emmons.

Officials with KFLA public health said anyone who didn’t make it out Saturday should not worry, because there will be other pop-up clinics on their mobile bus.

“I would just urge people to try and come to one of these more accessible clinics. There’s usually no line at all we try to make it a very easy in-and-out process,” Johnson said. “And if anyone has any questions about the vaccine they are always welcome to come and speak to one of the nurses working there.”

