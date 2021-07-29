COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health work to make vaccine accessible to all age groups

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health have reported no new COVID-19 cases for seven straight days, only one active case and a continued increase in vaccination rates in the region.

“We are at 81.6 per cent of those 12 and over with at least one dose,” says Dr. Hugh Guan, KFL&A Medical Officer of Health.

And second doses are at just over 70 per cent.

The numbers look even better in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit’s jurisdiction, with 88 per cent of the population having received their first dose and 71 per cent with their second dose.

While much of the focus this week has been on getting 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated for the return to school in September, vaccination rates for those in the 20 to 30-year age range are below the overall average.

According to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health website, as of July 19, only 66.6 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have received their first dose and 41.3 per cent have their second dose.

In the KFL&A region, the numbers are similar.

“For the 25 to 29 age group it’s about 65 per cent first dose, and second dose it’s about 50 per cent,” says Guan.

Adults 30 to 34 are within a percentage point of the 25 to 29 age group.

Guan says the lower numbers may be because of a combination of factors, like being one of the last groups to be eligible for vaccination.

“It’s a bit of a convenience factor towards getting the vaccine, there might also be a bit of complacency,” he says.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Medical Officer, Dr. Paula Stewart, says there may be factors keeping them from accessing the vaccine.

“Maybe they need child care or something,” says Dr. Stewart. “So we’re going to be taking the vaccine to groups of people working in collaboration with businesses and organizations.”

Guan says KFL&A will also take up similar strategies, “including evening hours as well as mobile pop-up clinics in a variety of different locations.”

These efforts are all aimed at getting vaccinations into as many arms as possible, in the shortest amount of time.