Canada

KHSC needs COVID-19 vaccination status from a third of its health-care workers

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 10:02 am
The hospital organization says 68 per cent of staff have reported their vaccination status, and 85 per cent of that cohort are fully vaccinated. View image in full screen
The hospital organization says 68 per cent of staff have reported their vaccination status, and 85 per cent of that cohort are fully vaccinated. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says 68 per cent of its health-care workers have reported their COVID-19 vaccination status so far.

Of that group, more than 85 per cent have provided evidence of being fully vaccinated.

This comes after the hospital organization implemented a policy last month that all health-care workers must do one of the following: provide proof of vaccination; provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated; or complete an education module about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of being unvaccinated.

Now, KHSC says it’s following up directly with the 32 per cent of the health-care workers who have not completed those steps.

“It’s important to note that vaccination status is not automatically available to employers, as it is personal health information and employees must consent to provide this information,” said Elizabeth Bardon, KHSC’s incident commander.

The policy came forward after the hospital went through a large COVID-19 outbreak, which affected both staff and patients. The number of staff affected by the outbreak made waves in Kingston, with many wondering if a number of health-care workers were not properly immunized against the virus.

KHSC has previously told Global News that it has no legal framework to enforce vaccination among its employees, but that it’s working to strongly encourage the vaccine.

The outbreak ended July 27, and affected 10 patients and seven staff members.

