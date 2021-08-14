Whistler stabbing claims the life of 26-year-old man, IHIT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man in Whistler, B.C., early Saturday.

RCMP said a 26-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained in a stabbing died at the Whistler Medical Centre around 2 a.m.

After speaking with witnesses, RCMP secured an area in the 4100-block of Village Green in Whistler. Yellow police tape has been spotted in the area of the Listel Hotel near the Bearfoot Bistro.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service have been called in to gather evidence.

The victim was not known to police and is not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict, IHIT said.

Police are looking for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.