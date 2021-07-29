Menu

Crime

IHIT deployed to New Westminster, B.C. for death of 1-year-old child

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 4:39 pm
Homicide investigators have deployed to New Westminster for the death of a one-year-old child. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have deployed to New Westminster for the death of a one-year-old child. Clayton Little / Global News

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old child in New Westminster, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the deployment on Thursday.

Read more: Homicide team called to Agassiz, B.C., after child in hospital not expected to survive

New Westminster police officers responded to a call about a non-responsive infant at a home on 5th Avenue near 13th Street around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, IHIT said.

Police determined the death to be suspicious, and homicide investigators were brought in to lead the case.

Detectives are speaking with friends and family to determine “the specifics around what happened,” IHIT said in a media release.

“The hurt caused by these kind of deaths are amplified when the victim is so young,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected.”

Homicide investigators are working with the New Westminster Police Department and forensics team, as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators are expected to provide a further update Thursday.

Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire' IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire
IHIT called in after 2 found dead in Surrey house fire – Jul 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
