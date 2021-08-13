Hamilton’s push for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy expands to federal government

Hamilton’s push for higher levels of government to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine passport program is now being directed toward the federal government.

At Friday’s city council meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to add the prime minister, the federal health minister and Hamilton members of parliament to a letter that was initially addressed to the premier and provincial government officials.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he spoke with the premier on Thursday and said he has indicated that the move wouldn’t be coming from the provincial level.

It’s also something that Eisenberger said is too complicated to implement locally.

“I believe that it needs to be a federally mandated law. I think the premier is not wrong on that,” said Eisenberger during Friday’s meeting.

“I understood the desire to inspire people to get more vaccinations, but the reality is that we need a federal standard that applies right across the country in every municipality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some councillors said they’d heard from residents following Wednesday’s board of health meeting, during which councillors unanimously agreed to call for a mandatory vaccination policy and program from higher levels of government.

“There has been an overwhelming sense of relief by a lot of Hamiltonians,” said Ward 3 councillor Nrinder Nann. “I’ve gotten emails and correspondences from people right across the entire city, not only in Ward 3, who are very encouraged by this proactive direction.”

Others said the feedback they received was less positive.

Maria Pearson, who represents Ward 10, said the pushback she’s been receiving from residents reminded her of the opposition to the mandatory mask bylaw that the city implemented last summer.

“And now … the community has accepted that,” she said.

Ancaster councillor Lloyd Ferguson asked Hamilton’s top doctor and legal staff to weigh in on mandatory vaccinations after also hearing from residents who are opposed to the idea.

“I’m getting quite a few emails firmly objecting to us taking this position, which surprises me because I don’t think anybody, particularly businesses and all the employees, want another lockdown,” said Ferguson.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada getting vaccine passport for international travel

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, said vaccinations are only mandatory in the sense that they are required to participate in certain aspects of society, comparing it to Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act, which requires elementary and secondary school students to have proof of vaccination against certain diseases.

“There’s still an element of choice. It isn’t that somebody is required to be vaccinated, it’s that you’re required to show whether or not you’ve been vaccinated. And if you’ve not been vaccinated, then … you won’t have access to the same sort of events, you may be required to continue to undergo testing, for example.”

City legal counsel Stephen Spracklin said it’s a “complex” decision that is best left to the federal or provincial government.

“I don’t see anything wrong with us requesting support from both levels of government in reaching a conclusion on this. But I agree with Mayor Eisenberger, this is a matter that should be discussed at the higher levels from a governance perspective.”

In the past week, Hamilton’s vaccination rate among eligible residents has climbed by just 0.5 per cent to 68.9 per cent.

At peak, Hamilton public health said more than 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were being administered per day in the city. That has since dropped to about 1,700 doses per day.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Should Ontario introduce a vaccine passport? Should Ontario introduce a vaccine passport?

Ward 1 councillor Maureen Wilson urged her colleagues not to assume most of those who still haven’t been immunized are those who are opposed to vaccination.

“There are many people out there who don’t have a vaccine … because they’re still not able to get to the vaccine clinic, their hours do not able them, their care supports do not able them, they have some mental health challenges,” said Wilson.

“We’re not seeking to be punitive. We are seeking to be preventative, but recognizing that we have to increase the scope of this discussion.”

Officials estimate around 15,000 more Hamiltonians need to get shots to achieve 80 per cent first-dose coverage and just over 37,000 more must get both doses to get 75 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The age group with the least coverage is among those aged 25 to 29. Only about 65.2 per cent of that group has one dose, while 54.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Four areas of the city have been identified as needing greater focus in Hamilton’s vaccination strategy:

Lower central Hamilton: between 55 and 65 per cent of residents have had their first dose and more than 12,000 have not been vaccinated

Flamborough: between 55 and 65 per cent of residents have had their first dose and more than 8,500 have not been vaccinated

Red Hill Valley / East End: between 60 and 70 per cent have had their first dose and more than 9,000 have not been vaccinated

Mountain Pockets around the Linc: between 60 and 70 per cent have had their first dose and more than 11,000 have not been vaccinated

Public health said it plans to reach those neighbourhoods with “hyper-localized” clinics in high traffic areas, at community events, and schools, as well as extending clinic hours and providing transportation to those clinics.