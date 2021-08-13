4th break-in arrest in 4 days for Peterborough woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing her third and fourth arrests this week for break and enters following incidents Thursday and early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, based on their investigations, police determined that approximately six hours after being released from custody from an alleged break and enter early Thursday, a Peterborough woman allegedly broke into a residence on Wolsley Street.

Then, approximately 12 hours after that incident, she allegedly broke into a business on George Street early Friday, police say.

Police say in the first incident, they responded to a homeowner who discovered their home had been rummaged through and property, including burial ashes, alcohol, jewelry and clothing, were reported stolen.

At the George Street business, officers responded around 3 a.m. to an alarm. The owner advised police their business had been ransacked. Police say video surveillance showed a woman stealing a number of items.

Investigations identified the suspect and eventually located her on Wolfe Street. Police allege she was wearing items of clothing reported stolen from the residential break and enter and was in possession of property from both break and enters.

Amanda Gibson, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of break and enter and failure to comply with probation and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Gibson and another woman were arrested early Thursday for an alleged break-and-enter at a business in the area of Hunter Street and Queen Street West. She was also arrested on Tuesday for a break-in at a residence in the area of Perry Street and Olive Avenue.

Earlier this month she was arrested for an incident involving a stolen vehicle.