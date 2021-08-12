B.C. wildfire officials to provide update amid another heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns are high among B.C. wildfire officials heading into the weekend as many parts of the province are under a heat warning.

Temperatures are not expected to get as high as in late June, but the hot and dry forecast is still a concern that more wildfires could ignite.

The Lytton Creek fire sparked following record-breaking highs and ripped through the Village of Lytton, destroying about 95 per cent of buildings and infrastructure.

As of Thursday, that blaze is now 51,776 hectares in size.

Officials will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. PT Thursday to update the wildfire situation in the province. That will be broadcast on BC1, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

There are currently 266 wildfires burning in B.C., with 13 sparked in the past two days.

Environment Canada issued a smoky skies bulletin on Wednesday and again on Thursday, stating “many regions of southern B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.”

In the Central Okanagan, residents woke up Thursday to a light dusting of ash.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory for greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. The Air Quality Health Index in Abbotsford and Chilliwack was a 10, meaning there is a very high health risk.

Emergency Management BC has been working with communities around the province to make sure they have resources and information, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said Wednesday.

A list of cooling centres that will be open is available on Emergency Management BC.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 2 p.m.