Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to the smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and Washington State.

Smoke is impacting the central and eastern Fraser Valley and is expected to reach other areas Thursday or Friday, Metro Vancouver said in a statement.

In addition, there are concerns in these regions about the high concentrations of ground-level ozone from the hot and dry weather.

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides (pollutants emitted when fuels are burned) and volatile organic compounds (emitted from solvents and other sources) react in the air in the presence of sunlight, Metro Vancouver officials explained.

These levels can be highest between mid-afternoons and early evenings.

Anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections, such as COVID-19, should postpone or avoid outdoor physical activity.

Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease including bronchitis and emphysema, as well as asthma, and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women and infants; children; outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers); and older adults.

Many parts of B.C. are in the midst of what Environment Canada is calling “a significant heat wave.”

Temperatures will remain high until Sunday morning, with highs reaching into the low 40s in some areas.

Heat warnings are in effect for 100 Mile, Central and North Coast, east and inland Vancouver Island, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Whistler, Metro Vancouver, North and South Thompson, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Daytime highs ranging from 35 to 38 C, combined with overnight lows of 17 to 20 C, are expected. Some areas will see slightly lower temperatures, but still be way above normal for this time of the year.

Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30s C and low 40s C, according to Environment Canada.