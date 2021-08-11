Winnipeg police still looking for killer one year after Anthony Evaristo Gonzales’ death

The Winnipeg police homicide unit continues to investigate the death of 30-year-old Anthony Evaristo Gonzales one year later.
On Aug. 9, 2020, at 1:18 am, Gonzales was assaulted by an unknown group of individuals in a parking lot in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.
The suspects fled the area and Gonzales subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators believe numerous witnesses were present at the time of the assault and would have valuable information that will help to find the suspects involved.
The Gonzales family would like to find the people responsible to bring peace and closure to their family.
Anyone with any information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)
