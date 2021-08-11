Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police still looking for killer one year after Anthony Evaristo Gonzales’ death

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 12:14 pm
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg male Anthony Evaristo Gonzales after one year. View image in full screen
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the murder of 30-year-old Winnipeg male Anthony Evaristo Gonzales after one year. Winnipeg Police Service

The Winnipeg police homicide unit continues to investigate the death of 30-year-old Anthony Evaristo Gonzales one year later.

On Aug. 9, 2020, at 1:18 am, Gonzales was assaulted by an unknown group of individuals in a parking lot in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

The suspects fled the area and Gonzales subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg man beaten to death in parking lot near Polo Park

Investigators believe numerous witnesses were present at the time of the assault and would have valuable information that will help to find the suspects involved.

The Gonzales family would like to find the people responsible to bring peace and closure to their family.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say

Anyone with any information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks' Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks
Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks
