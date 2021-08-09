Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 1:42 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Henry Street on Saturday afternoon, where they found the victim with severe injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of father, police say

The man, who has been identified as Owen Laverne Pruden, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Trending Stories

This marks Winnipeg’s 27th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death' Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death
Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death – Jun 22, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagStabbing Death tagWinnipeg stabbing tagMan Killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers