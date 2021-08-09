Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say

Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man over the weekend.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of Henry Street on Saturday afternoon, where they found the victim with severe injuries.
The man, who has been identified as Owen Laverne Pruden, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
This marks Winnipeg’s 27th homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
