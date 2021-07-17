Winnipeg man charged in stabbing death of father, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve charged a 34-year-old Winnipeg man in connection to the stabbing death of his father.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Maryland Street around 6:20 a.m. Friday for a report a man had been stabbed.

They say the 64-year-old victim was found deceased.

He has been identified as Salvatore Pellettieri.

Police say the victim’s son, Donato Salvatore Pellettieri, has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement