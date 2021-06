Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says it will be holding a press conference Saturday morning to provide details about a homicide involving a youth.

The force says the incident occurred Friday evening in the 200 block of Burrows Avenue.

The conference will be streamed live on this web page beginning at 11 a.m.

More to come.

