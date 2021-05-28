Crime May 28 2021 3:15pm 00:33 Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali Winnipeg police are looking for information on the two people in this video, who are accused in the homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali in 2020. Winnipeg police turn to the public to help solve 2020 homicide <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7902917/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7902917/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?