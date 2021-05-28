Winnipeg police turn to the public to help solve 2020 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men responsible for the August 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Mohammed Yonis Ali.

In a video released by police Friday from the night Ali was killed, the suspects can be seen walking toward a car. Footage is from what looks to be inside a vehicle, displaying the dash of a car and the scene out the front window.

View image in full screen Supplied / Winnipeg Police Service

The two suspects were captured on video seconds before Mohammed Yonis Ali was shot and killed.Police would not release details surrounding a motive or if the suspects knew Ali. They also didn’t have any details on whether or not the suspects are still in Winnipeg or may have fled.

Story continues below advertisement

The first suspect is described as 5’11” to 6’1″ in height with an average build, wearing silver-framed glasses, a light coloured jacket with the hood up over a baseball cap and dark shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is roughly 5’6″ to 5’8″ in height with an obese build, waring a dark hoodie with what appears to be a white North Face logo on the front and dark pants and shoes.

Police are also asking the public to pay attention to specific details from the video, such as the second suspect’s walk.

In April, police released a photo of a person of interest. The WPS say they have spoken to the woman, but would not provide any information on her involvement in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.