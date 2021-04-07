Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops hoping to ID woman who may have info about 2020 murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Winnipeg police are trying to identify this woman. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are trying to identify this woman. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are looking for a woman who may have information relevant to a still-unsolved August 2020 murder.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of the woman, taken from surveillance footage, as part of their investigation into the shooting death of Mohammed Yonis Ali, 21, who was killed near his Alfred Avenue home on Aug. 26 of last year.

Ali, originally from Toronto, was found in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue that night and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Trending Stories

Anyone who can help identify the woman in the photo, who police said has a distinguishing tattoo on her arm, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or CrimeStoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

