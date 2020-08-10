Winnipeg man beaten to death in parking lot near Polo Park

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead after he was assaulted by a group of people near Polo Park.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue Sunday at 1:18 a.m.

There, they found a man who had been severely beaten and left in a parking lot. The people who beat him ran away.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The victim’s name was Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 30. His death is the 28th homicide of 2020.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

