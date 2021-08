Send this page to someone via email

A Norfolk resident is facing charges for driving 110 kilometers per hour over the posted speed limit on a roadway in Simcoe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 26-year-old was clocked doing 160 in a 50 km/h zone on Queensway West on Wednesday morning.

The driver is facing offences tied to stunt driving and has had their license suspended.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days, according to police.

NO this is not a typo! Vehicle stopped by #OPP after travelling over 160km in a posted 50 km zone on Queensway West in #Simcoe. 26 year old from @NorfolkCountyCA facing charges. Automatic licence suspension and vehicle impounded. #SlowDown its not worth the risk! #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/v8vWnleTVg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2021

