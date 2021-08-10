Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect tied to June sex assault in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 3:15 pm
Police seek suspect tied to June sex assault in Hamilton’s east end - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are reaching out to the public in the hopes of getting assistance with an east end sexual assault investigation that began in June.

Detectives say they are hoping to identify a suspect who allegedly touched a woman from behind on Glengrove Avenue not far from Roxborough Park just after 5:30 p.m. on June 20.

“The suspect got off the bus on Woodward Avenue between Barton Street East and Melvin Avenue and proceeded to walk southbound through the McQuesten Urban Farm Community Garden,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The suspect then approached a female in the area of Glengrove Avenue and sexually assaulted her by rubbing his groin against her buttocks.”

Through the use of surveillance footage and witness accounts, the accused is believed to be between 16 and 25 years of age with a thin build and was wearing a backpack, denim shorts, black T-shirt and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police’s sexual assault unit.

