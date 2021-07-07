Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 7 2021 6:17pm 02:04 2 men on trial for murder, sexually assaulting Toronto nurse Two men are on trial for the murder and sexual assault of a Toronto nurse. As Catherine McDonald reports, the crown told the jury Rhoderie Estrada was killed during a break and enter. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8010981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8010981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?