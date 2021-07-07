Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 7 2021 6:17pm
02:04

2 men on trial for murder, sexually assaulting Toronto nurse

Two men are on trial for the murder and sexual assault of a Toronto nurse. As Catherine McDonald reports, the crown told the jury Rhoderie Estrada was killed during a break and enter.

