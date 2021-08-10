Menu

Economy

New farmers’ market expected to open Aug. 20 at Saint John’s Dominion Park

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:24 pm
Dominion Park in Saint John, N.B., where a new farmers' market is set to launch on Aug. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Dominion Park in Saint John, N.B., where a new farmers' market is set to launch on Aug. 20, 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

A new farmers’ market is expected to open later this month at Dominion Park, a popular beach and recreation area on the west side of Saint John.

Owner Andrew Ryder tells Global News he had been in discussions with the City of Saint John about several locations before finally landing at the park.

The market is expected to run weekly on Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m.

A launch date has been set for Aug. 20.

Read more: Anticipation grows over Quispamsis Farmers Market’s opening on Father’s Day

Ryder said he likes the location because there are no other weekly farmers’ markets in west Saint John.

He said they’ve received commitments from more than a dozen vendors so far with the hope of having between 35 and 45 at full capacity.

The park itself is awaiting a facelift after its flood-damaged canteen and changeroom building was torn down last year.

The beach needed grooming last month after washouts caused by heavy rain.

This is Ryder’s second farmers’ market launch this year. He and his wife, Isabel, opened the Quispamsis Farmers’ Market, in the arts and culture park behind town hall, in late June.

Click to play video: 'Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park' Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park
Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flood tagBeach tagFarmers Market tagDominion Park tagIsabel tagAndrew Ryder tagQuispamsis Farmers Market tagcanteen building tag

