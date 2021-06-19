Menu

Lifestyle

Anticipation grows over Quispamsis Farmers Market’s opening on Father’s Day

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 2:30 pm
Isabel Ryder (left) and husband Andrew Ryder stand at the arts and culture park in Quispamsis, N.B., home to their new Quispamsis Farmers Market. View image in full screen
Isabel Ryder (left) and husband Andrew Ryder stand at the arts and culture park in Quispamsis, N.B., home to their new Quispamsis Farmers Market. Tim Roszell/Global News

A new farmers market is set to open on Father’s Day in the Kennebecasis Valley.

The Quispamsis Farmers Market will originate from the arts and culture park behind town hall, starting June 20.

Andrew and Isabel Ryder, husband and wife and co-founders of the market, say it will run 2-7 p.m., rain or shine, every Sunday throughout the summer.

READ MORE: Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market reopens after months-long closure

They say they have registered more than 40 vendors so far selling food, produce and arts and crafts.

Andrew Ryder said the community has been without its own farmers market for about 15 years. He said Isabel suggested the idea and it all came together in a three-month period.

“There’s so many vendors that want to be part of this also that it’s just going to work out great for everybody,” Andrew Ryder said. “We get messages from people who want to come here and have a picnic after getting their food or the barbeque, right? There’s plenty of space to sit on the grass. It’s just going to be beautiful. People want to bring their families here.”

“The park is so beautiful,” Isabel Ryder said. “The atmosphere.”

READ MORE: Moncton YMCA ‘A-Team’ planting fruit trees to help with food insecurity

Isabel sells authentic Mexican food at the Kingston Farmers Market and has picked out a location at her new market as well.

“I’ve been working at the market for a few years, over fifteen years,” she said. “I just have a vision. I could see that this would work beautiful here.”

The Ryders say they decided to run an afternoon market so that they would not be competing with other markets in the region.

They say their operational plan could support about eighty vendors at full capacity.

 

 

