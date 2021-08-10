White Rock Lake fire growth stalled but windy and dry conditions in store

Send this page to someone via email

More residents forced out of their homes by the White Rock Lake wildfire in the North Okanagan were told Tuesday morning they could return home.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has rescinded its evacuation order for the west side of Irish Creek Road within Electoral Area B.

It affects almost two dozen properties.

The residents remain on an evacuation alert and must be ready to leave again if necessary.

Meantime, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported Tuesday morning that the fire has mostly stalled with no significant growth in size or direction due to the current weather conditions.

There does, however, continue to be moderate growth in active areas on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

The 55,649-hectare blaze continues burning out of control northwest of Vernon.

On Monday evening, skimmers and bucketing helicopters worked in the Nashwito Creek area on the southeast flank, which was the most active area of the fire.

There was rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour along the fire perimeter when the skimmers were requested.

On the east flank, crews and structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties.

Crews along the southern flank of the fire have completed control lines along the south of the fire perimeter using a combination of forest service roads, lakes and pre-existing machine guards.

On the west flank, crews and heavy equipment will work on securing the excursion over in the Foley Road area working back towards the Monte-Pratt.

On the northern flank, crews will work on establishing containment along Grange FSR to Adelphi Road on the eastern side of the northern finger of the fire perimeter to prevent this flank from growing towards Pinaus Lake.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour.

There are 163 wildland firefighters assigned to this blaze along with 138 structure protection personnel and 14 helicopters assisting in the firefight.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and are being managed by several different jurisdictions.

