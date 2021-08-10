SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

White Rock Lake fire growth stalled but windy and dry conditions in store

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 3:15 pm
Growth on the White Rock Lake Wildfire near Vernon was mostly stalled Monday evening into Tuesday due to weather conditions. View image in full screen
Growth on the White Rock Lake Wildfire near Vernon was mostly stalled Monday evening into Tuesday due to weather conditions. Global News

More residents forced out of their homes by the White Rock Lake wildfire in the North Okanagan were told Tuesday morning they could return home.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has rescinded its evacuation order for the west side of Irish Creek Road within Electoral Area B.

It affects almost two dozen properties.

The residents remain on an evacuation alert and must be ready to leave again if necessary.

Read more: Hundreds of White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees allowed to return home

Meantime, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported Tuesday morning that the fire has mostly stalled with no significant growth in size or direction due to the current weather conditions.

There does, however, continue to be moderate growth in active areas on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

Story continues below advertisement

The 55,649-hectare blaze continues burning out of control northwest of Vernon.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires and climate change' Wildfires and climate change
Wildfires and climate change

On Monday evening, skimmers and bucketing helicopters worked in the Nashwito Creek area on the southeast flank, which was the most active area of the fire.

Trending Stories

There was rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour along the fire perimeter when the skimmers were requested.

On the east flank, crews and structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties.

Crews along the southern flank of the fire have completed control lines along the south of the fire perimeter using a combination of forest service roads, lakes and pre-existing machine guards.

Read more: More anger, frustration from inside devastated White Rock Lake fire zone

Story continues below advertisement

On the west flank, crews and heavy equipment will work on securing the excursion over in the Foley Road area working back towards the Monte-Pratt.

On the northern flank, crews will work on establishing containment along Grange FSR to Adelphi Road on the eastern side of the northern finger of the fire perimeter to prevent this flank from growing towards Pinaus Lake.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour.

There are 163 wildland firefighters assigned to this blaze along with 138 structure protection personnel and 14 helicopters assisting in the firefight.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and are being managed by several different jurisdictions.

Click to play video: 'Cooler temperatures help B.C. wildfire fight' Cooler temperatures help B.C. wildfire fight
Cooler temperatures help B.C. wildfire fight
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagWildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC fires tagEvacuation Orders tagEvacuation Alerts tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagOkanagan fires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers