Hundreds of White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees allowed to return home

The evacuation order for hundreds of people in the Central Okanagan has been rescinded, although those properties will still remain on an alert.

People at La Casa Lakeside Resort, Fintry, Upper Fintry and Shalal Road and properties north of and including 6409 Westside Road to La Casa are now allowed to return.

The regional district said returning residents should be aware electricity was off from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon.

Officials are warning people to consider potential food safety as well as water and sewage disposal issues related to the loss of power during a wildfire.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued water quality advisories for Upper Fintry-Shalal Road to Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates water systems due to the wildfire.

A previous water quality advisory for the Killiney Beach water system remains in place.

The regional district also said an evacuation alert has been removed for the Westside Road communities from north of Traders Cove to south of 6409 Westside Road.

The evacuation order continues for areas along Westside Road from the northern boundary of the Regional District of Central Okanagan to the south end of Valley of the Sun.

“While it is good news to be able to rescind a number of the evacuation orders at this time, allowing residents and property owners to access their homes, it is important that the public remains on alert,” said Michael Mercer, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations’ director.

“We are anticipating unpredictable winds in the valley and extreme heat in the coming days, which means conditions can change quickly.”

