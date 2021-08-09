Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Interior Health as case numbers rise

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is reporting another four COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

The health region said there were another 587 cases confirmed over the weekend, which is more than all B.C.’s other health authorities combined.

There are currently 1,755 active cases of the virus in Interior Health.

Cottonwoods and Brookhaven care centres still have active outbreaks.

In total, the province said another 1,079 people tested positive for COVID-19 across B.C. over the weekend.

The government said it will now be offering vaccinations to people across the province as early as 28 days after their first dose.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan