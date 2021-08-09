SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Interior Health as case numbers rise

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 6:50 pm
B.C. reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period. View image in full screen
B.C. reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period. (Getty Images)

Interior Health is reporting another four COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

The health region said there were another 587 cases confirmed over the weekend, which is more than all B.C.’s other health authorities combined.

Read more: ‘It is a perfect storm’: Smoke, labour shortage, COVID restrictions hitting Kelowna’s restaurants

There are currently 1,755 active cases of the virus in Interior Health.

Cottonwoods and Brookhaven care centres still have active outbreaks.

In total, the province said another 1,079 people tested positive for COVID-19 across B.C. over the weekend.

Read more: B.C. to reduce interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to four weeks

The government said it will now be offering vaccinations to people across the province as early as 28 days after their first dose.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan' Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan
Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan
