COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph closing in on 75% fully vaccinated

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Tuesday that 802 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Nearly 200 of the shots were first doses and more than 600 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 201,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74.6 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82.5 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 69 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County as well as Dufferin County.

More than 418,200 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

As the school year approaches, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 62 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, public health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city fell to 17, while the county is dealing with seven. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.