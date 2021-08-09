SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from Aug. 9 to 15 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
WATCH: No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of Aug. 9 to 15 for people looking to receive their first or second dose.

Health unit staff may also give vaccines at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas in order to make it easier for people to get inoculated.

Read more: Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

Public health staff who are providing immunizations will be wearing blue COVID-19 vaccine T-shirts and their health unit employee badge.

Individuals can book an appointment or walk in to a clinic to get their immunization.

The list of locations offering vaccine doses may change, and those looking to get immunized are asked to visit the health unit’s website for a current list of locations and hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health is also working with community partners to hold one-time pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the region, which don’t require an appointment.

Trending Stories

Vaccinations are available to local residents who are aged 12 and older and who need their first or second dose.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine passport system largely supported by Canadian business community

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

People are asked to dress for the weather because they might need to wait outside before entering the clinic. They’re also reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking, and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

So far, 69.7 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has been immunized with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 60.4 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

For individuals 12 and above, 69 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 11 per cent only have had one dose.

Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid vaccine clinics tagSimcoe County covid vaccine clinics tagSimcoe Muskoka covid vaccine clinics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers