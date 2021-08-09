Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
August 9 2021 12:11pm
01:26

Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun. Marianne Dimain reports.

