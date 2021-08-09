22 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s public health unit is reporting 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 18,545.

Another fatal case has also been reported as the coronavirus death toll increased to 284.

There are 141 active cases in the region, including 14 people being treated in an intensive care unit across local hospitals.

Another 65 people were also cleared of the virus over the weekend, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,114.

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 796,849 vaccinations done in the area, which is over 6,500 more than it reported on Friday.

It says 372,566 area residents have now been vaccinated, which is 5,351 more than was announced on Friday.

This means that 73.5 per cent of area residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated with 83.6 per cent now having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

