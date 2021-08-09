SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

22 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
WATCH: No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun. Marianne Dimain reports.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit is reporting 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 18,545.

Another fatal case has also been reported as the coronavirus death toll increased to 284.

Read more: Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

There are 141 active cases in the region, including 14 people being treated in an intensive care unit across local hospitals.

Another 65 people were also cleared of the virus over the weekend, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,114.

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 796,849 vaccinations done in the area, which is over 6,500 more than it reported on Friday.



Read more: Niagara businesses eager to welcome U.S. visitors back as border reopens after more than a year

It says 372,566 area residents have now been vaccinated, which is 5,351 more than was announced on Friday.

Trending Stories

This means that 73.5 per cent of area residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated with 83.6 per cent now having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

