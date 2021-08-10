Menu

Crime

Blood Tribe Police Commission terminates chief’s ‘without cause’

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 9:29 am
Kyle Melting Tallow served as the full time chief of the Blood Tribe Police Service from July of 2018 until his contract was terminated this month.
Kyle Melting Tallow served as the full time chief of the Blood Tribe Police Service from July of 2018 until his contract was terminated this month. Credit: Blood Tribe Police Service

The Blood Tribe Police Service has terminated the contract of Chief Kyle Melting Tallow.

In a release, Blood Tribe Police Commission chair Dexter Bruised Head said Melting Tallow was given notice on Aug. 4.

“We determined his departure was termination without cause and all terms were met respectfully by both parties,” the statement from Bruised Head read.

Melting Tallow had served in the role full time since July of 2018, and was the acting chief for two years before that.

The commission has announced Sgt. Grant Buckskin has been appointed the interim chief of the Blood Tribe Police Service; Buckskin brings 30 years of policing experience to the role and is a member of the Blood Tribe.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release, the matter is now considered closed and there are no additional details as to why Melting Tallow was terminated at this time.

No further information has been provided as to a search for the new full-time chief.

