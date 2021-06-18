Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge and Blood Tribe police focus on training new officers together

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 7:02 pm
The eight newest members of the Lethbridge and Blood Tribe police services, alongside the two newest community peace officers at their graduation ceremony on June 18, 2021.
The eight newest members of the Lethbridge and Blood Tribe police services, alongside the two newest community peace officers at their graduation ceremony on June 18, 2021. Global News

The Lethbridge Police Service and Blood Tribe Police Service have received a boost, with four cadets sworn in to each force on Friday, alongside two community peace officers.

This is the second class where both LPS and Blood Tribe cadets trained together.

Blood Tribe Chief of Police Kyle Melting Tallow said the program is proving to be very successful, attracting more recruits thanks to the training offered closer to home.

Read more: 5 Lethbridge police officers plead not guilty to counts of misconduct

“All the teachings that are land based are here in the region, so it really affords our officers a starting point and a context before they get in the community,” Melting Tallow said.

Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh believes the benefits of working together during training will continue as the officers begin careers with their respective forces.

Story continues below advertisement

“More and more today, police work is about collaboration and partnerships between police officers,” Mehdizadeh said.

Read more: Petition looks to end Lethbridge Police Service’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ posts

It seems those partnerships are already growing.

New LPS Cst. Brooklyn Peterson said six months of training created a team-building environment for the cadets.

“Something that luckily will never go away and something that we’ll always remember together, just enjoying this experience as a team,” Peterson said.

Read more: Lethbridge police officer suspended with pay for alleged improper data search

“There was no competition or anything. We were just always supporting each other.”

Mehdizadeh said policing continues to change and the new officers will be ready to adapt.

The learning isn’t done yet for the new officers, as they will now complete field training with an assigned officer before they are allowed on their own.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge Police Service taglps tagBlood Tribe tagGraduation tagLaw Enforcement tagblood tribe police tagLPS Graduation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers