Crime

Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips granted complainant status against LPS officers

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Click to play video 'Acting police chief calls actions of Lethbridge officers who surveilled MLA an ‘embarassment’' Acting police chief calls actions of Lethbridge officers who surveilled MLA an ‘embarassment’
WATCH (July 14, 2020): There is more fallout after two Lethbridge police officers were demoted for their unauthorized surveillance of former NDP environment minister Shannon Phillips. The acting police chief called what happened an embarrassment and the province has called for an investigation. Quinn Campbell reports – Jul 14, 2020

The Alberta Law Enforcement Review Board has granted complainant status to Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips in an ongoing battle with the Lethbridge Police Service.

The decision comes after an incident involving two Lethbridge police officers who put Phillips under unauthorized surveillance at a local restaurant while she was meeting a small group of people.

Read more: 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after using positions for personal, political agendas

The officers believed the informal meeting was about restricting off-road vehicles in a popular wilderness area, however Phillips said the meeting was about re-introducing buffalo into Banff National Park.

Click to play video '2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after 2017 incident involving MLA Shannon Phillips' 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after 2017 incident involving MLA Shannon Phillips
2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after 2017 incident involving MLA Shannon Phillips – Jul 13, 2020

Phillips appealed the disciplinary decision, which was a demotion for the officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta conservationist stunned by police surveillance of meeting with environment minister

She argued she should have been included in the hearing against the two men since she brought the issue to light.

Phillips is now appealing the disciplinary decision.

“Right now my focus is: let’s make sure we have the right process in place, let’s make sure that we have the right oversight in place so that we can restore that public trust in that law enforcement and that public confidence.

“Ultimately what I want is that the Lethbridge Police Service is spending their time appropriately,” Phillips said.

She expects a hearing to be held sometime this coming year.

