Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips granted complainant status against LPS officers

The Alberta Law Enforcement Review Board has granted complainant status to Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips in an ongoing battle with the Lethbridge Police Service.

The decision comes after an incident involving two Lethbridge police officers who put Phillips under unauthorized surveillance at a local restaurant while she was meeting a small group of people.

The officers believed the informal meeting was about restricting off-road vehicles in a popular wilderness area, however Phillips said the meeting was about re-introducing buffalo into Banff National Park.

Phillips appealed the disciplinary decision, which was a demotion for the officers.

She argued she should have been included in the hearing against the two men since she brought the issue to light.

Phillips is now appealing the disciplinary decision.

“Right now my focus is: let’s make sure we have the right process in place, let’s make sure that we have the right oversight in place so that we can restore that public trust in that law enforcement and that public confidence.

“Ultimately what I want is that the Lethbridge Police Service is spending their time appropriately,” Phillips said.

She expects a hearing to be held sometime this coming year.