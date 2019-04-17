View Full Results

April 17, 2019 12:26 am

Alberta NDP’s Shannon Phillips re-elected in Lethbridge-West

By Digital Journalist  Global News

NDP incumbent Shannon Phillips has been declared the winner in Lethbridge-West.

Global News
The Alberta NDP’s Shannon Phillips has been re-elected in the riding of Lethbridge-West.

Phillips, who will return to the Alberta legislature for her second term as the riding’s MLA had received more than 7,300 votes as of 10:20 p.m Tuesday with 94 of 98 polls reporting.

Alberta election: Lethbridge-West results

She narrowly beat United Conservative challenger Karri Flatla as well as Zac Rhodenizer of the Alberta Party, the Liberals’ Pat Chizek and Ben Maddison of the Alberta Independence Party.

Phillips was first elected in 2015 and served as minister of environment and parks in Rachel Notley’s government.

— More to come…

