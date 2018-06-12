Shannon Phillips acclaimed as 2019’s NDP candidate for Lethbridge-West

Alberta’s environment minister will be seeking re-election in the riding of Lethbridge-West.

The Alberta New Democrats announced Monday evening that Shannon Phillips has been acclaimed as the riding’s NDP candidate for the next provincial election, expected in the spring of 2019.

Since her 2015 win, Phillips has been the face of some big-ticket — and at times controversial — government policies such as the carbon tax and energy efficiency rebates. She has also provided oversight in the creation of two new provincial parks in the Castle region of southwest Alberta.

“There are no entitlements in my business,” Phillips said, prior to delivering a speech to supporters in Lethbridge on Monday, acknowledging she’s prepared for a tough election campaign ahead.

“I have heard many times from Conservatives, I heard it when I ran in 2012, I heard it in 2015, and I hear it now, that somehow they’re entitled to govern this province. I think that the people of Alberta deserve to make that decision.”

Phillips won the riding of Lethbridge-West in 2015 with about 59 per cent of the popular vote, receiving more votes than the former Wildrose and Progressive Conservative party candidates combined.