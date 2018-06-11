Sports broadcaster Roger Millions launches bid for Alberta UCP nomination

Sports broadcaster Roger Millions has officially announced his intentions to make a move into provincial politics.

Millions is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Airdrie-East.

“I am ready to go to work for my community,” Millions said in a tweet on Monday morning.

“Alberta is at risk, the NDP government continues to mortgage our future. The UCP represents hope for Alberta.”

I am leaving Broadcasting, to embark on a path of public service. I am ready to go to work for my community, Airdrie AB. Alberta is at risk, the NDP Govt continues to mortgage OUR future. The #UCP represents hope for Alberta. I am seeking the #UCP Nomination in Airdrie-East. — Roger Millions (@RogMillions) June 11, 2018

Millions has been in sports broadcasting for 39 years, most recently working for Sportsnet.

He announced his retirement Monday, saying he is ready to move home to Alberta to be with his family and have more of a voice in his community.

“The NDP government has introduced measures to attack our jobs, our schools and our families,” Millions said in a statement.

“Also, much more must be done to fight rural crime. We need to develop a solution that is built on listening to rural residents, as they know their challenges best. Alberta needs change, and I want to help bring it about.”

New boundaries will see the current Airdrie riding split into Airdrie-Cochrane and Airdrie-East for the 2019 election. The new boundaries, proposed by the Electoral Boundaries Commission, will come into effect once the writ is dropped.

Angela Pitt, the current UCP MLA in Airdrie, is also seeking the party’s nomination in Airdrie-East.