Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel seeks UCP nomination
Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel is hoping to make a jump into provincial politics.
Nickel is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Edmonton-South. Nickel made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
Nickel first won a seat on Edmonton City Council in 2004. After a brief hiatus, he was once again elected to council in 2013, where he currently represents Ward 11 in southeast Edmonton.
Since then, Nickel has been a conservative voice on council, with a focus on getting value for residents’ tax dollars.
READ MORE: Edmonton election 2017: Mike Nickel wins Ward 11
Nickel holds a bachelor degree in political science as well as a Master’s degree in statistics and media studies from the University of Alberta.
The riding of Edmonton-South will be a new riding for the 2019 election. It encompasses the city’s deep south, stretching from 156 Street to 91 Street south of Anthony Henday Drive.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.