Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel seeks UCP nomination

Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel is hoping to make a jump into provincial politics.

Nickel is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Edmonton-South. Nickel made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Nickel first won a seat on Edmonton City Council in 2004. After a brief hiatus, he was once again elected to council in 2013, where he currently represents Ward 11 in southeast Edmonton.

Since then, Nickel has been a conservative voice on council, with a focus on getting value for residents’ tax dollars.

Nickel holds a bachelor degree in political science as well as a Master’s degree in statistics and media studies from the University of Alberta.

The riding of Edmonton-South will be a new riding for the 2019 election. It encompasses the city’s deep south, stretching from 156 Street to 91 Street south of Anthony Henday Drive.

