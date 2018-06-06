Politics
June 6, 2018 12:00 pm

Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel seeks UCP nomination

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel announced Wednesday morning he is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Edmonton-South. June 6, 2018.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel is hoping to make a jump into provincial politics.

Nickel is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Edmonton-South. Nickel made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Morris Gamblin, Global News

Nickel first won a seat on Edmonton City Council in 2004. After a brief hiatus, he was once again elected to council in 2013, where he currently represents Ward 11 in southeast Edmonton.

Since then, Nickel has been a conservative voice on council, with a focus on getting value for residents’ tax dollars.

READ MORE: Edmonton election 2017: Mike Nickel wins Ward 11

Nickel holds a bachelor degree in political science as well as a Master’s degree in statistics and media studies from the University of Alberta.

The riding of Edmonton-South will be a new riding for the 2019 election. It encompasses the city’s deep south, stretching from 156 Street to 91 Street south of Anthony Henday Drive.

More to come…

