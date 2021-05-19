Lethbridge, Blood Tribe sign memorandum of understanding: ‘It’s a positive step forward’

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Lethbridge and Blood Tribe are entering into a memoranda of respect, understanding and partnership in a move Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said acknowledges the city’s past with Indigenous people.

“It’s a positive step forward,” Spearman said Wednesday. “We’ve had some challenges over the years, in terms of racism, access to housing, access to employment, and mutual respect has been an issue.”

In a news release, Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox said that “even though there have been differences between ourselves and the city of Lethbridge, we entered this memorandum with the hope that it will reduce racism that has been evident from southern Alberta towards the people of the Kainaiwa/Blood Tribe.”

Fox added it’s time to “work collaboratively towards a more positive relationship” — a sentiment Spearman echoed.

“We [have to] make sure that we live our logo as the city of Lethbridge, which is the gateway to opportunity for all people,” the mayor said.

Fox sees two sides to the new partnership.

“The mayor and his council are to be commended for the work they have done in bringing our communities together, and so we will do our part in ensuring that we have a more understanding and caring attitude amongst ourselves,” Fox said.

A joint committee of representatives from both the city and Blood Tribe administration will implement the MOU.

The committee will focus on four areas: health and wellness — which includes housing, education and justice — economic development, community planning and communications.

Spearman said this provides an opportunity to reflect the needs of Indigenous people in the city’s plans.

“They bring a lot of perceptions and a lot of realities for discussion, which I think is healthy,” Spearman said.

"It's things that we otherwise would not discuss and make progress on."

Reports will be made twice a year at joint meetings of the two councils.