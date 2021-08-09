Hamilton police search for man who hasn’t returned to St. Joe’s West 5th campus

Hamilton police are searching for an involuntary patient who has gone missing from St. Joseph’s West 5th campus.
Police say Ray Newell is unlawfully at large and wanted on a warrant of committal, and say he may pose a threat to the community.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the 40-year-old Newell, who failed to return to St. Joe’s West 5th campus on July 25.
Without his medication, police say Newell is at a greater risk to public and there is concern for his safety.
He is been known to visit Hamilton and Montreal and is described as Black, six-feet-two-inches tall, with a medium build and a shaved head.
Newell has a number of tattoos, including a spade above his left eye, a microphone, flower and cards on his left arm, and a mythical creature on his back.
Anyone who sees Newell is being asked to not approach him and call police immediately.
