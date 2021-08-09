Menu

Crime

Hamilton police search for man who hasn’t returned to St. Joe’s West 5th campus

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 9, 2021 3:38 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a man who has not returned to St. Joseph's West 5th Campus. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are looking for a man who has not returned to St. Joseph's West 5th Campus. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are searching for an involuntary patient who has gone missing from St. Joseph’s West 5th campus.

Police say Ray Newell is unlawfully at large and wanted on a warrant of committal, and say he may pose a threat to the community.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the 40-year-old Newell, who failed to return to St. Joe’s West 5th campus on July 25.

Read more: Police investigating homicide tied to altercation in downtown Hamilton parking lot

Without his medication, police say Newell is at a greater risk to public and there is concern for his safety.

Trending Stories

He is been known to visit Hamilton and Montreal and is described as Black, six-feet-two-inches tall, with a medium build and a shaved head.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 28-year-old man charged following Hamilton city hall bomb threat

Newell has a number of tattoos, including a spade above his left eye, a microphone, flower and cards on his left arm, and a mythical creature on his back.

Anyone who sees Newell is being asked to not approach him and call police immediately.

Click to play video: 'Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street' Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street
Hamilton police release surveillance video of shootout on Barton Street – Jul 30, 2021
