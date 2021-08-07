Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

28-year-old man charged following Hamilton city hall bomb threat

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 12:51 pm
28-year-old man charged following Hamilton city hall bomb threat - image View image in full screen
Global News

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a bomb threat was made at Hamilton city hall that shutdown the building late Friday morning, Hamilton police say.

Emergency services were called to city hall just after 11 a.m. for reports the building received a bomb threat.

Police said the building was evacuated and then searched by officers.

Read more: Police investigate potential ‘bomb threat’ at Hamilton city hall

The threat also forced the closure of Main Street between Bay and MacNab streets.

Trending Stories

Investigators said officers found nothing suspicious and the building and subsequent area were reopened by 4:30 p.m.

Robin Tanguay was arrested by police.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with mischief — interfering with lawful use of property and uttering threats to cause death.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Crime tagHamilton City Hall tagHamilton Bomb Threat tagHamilton Bomb Threat Arrest tagHamilton City Hall Bomb Threat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers