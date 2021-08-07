28-year-old man charged following Hamilton city hall bomb threat

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a bomb threat was made at Hamilton city hall that shutdown the building late Friday morning, Hamilton police say.
Emergency services were called to city hall just after 11 a.m. for reports the building received a bomb threat.
Police said the building was evacuated and then searched by officers.
The threat also forced the closure of Main Street between Bay and MacNab streets.
Investigators said officers found nothing suspicious and the building and subsequent area were reopened by 4:30 p.m.
Robin Tanguay was arrested by police.
He was charged with mischief — interfering with lawful use of property and uttering threats to cause death.
